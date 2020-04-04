Food pantries adapt to new social distancing guidelines

Food pantries across the Magic Valley are seeing an increase in business during the coronavirus pandemic, with some having to adapt, to help as many as they can.

“We've had to change some policies and we just do it once a week on Fridays once a week from 1-3 we distribute food,” explained Jeff Schroeder, the assistant coordinator at Martha and Mary’s food pantry in Jerome.

“We have changed out policy on how we distribute food, and we're doing a drive through so that we're following the CDC standards, to minimize the number of people that are interacting with our guests, and they all stay in their cars too,” Schroeder stated.

Those aren't the only changes Martha and Mary’s has seen.

“We’ve only done this 2 weeks, and last week we served over 87 cars that came through in the three hours and over 330 people during that time. And we distributed close to 5,000 pounds of food. We're seeing an increase as far as number of people that are looking for food,” Schroeder said.

But with that increase of need, comes an increase of volunteers, explained Deloris Argyle.

“We've got groups that have been coming in, the high school's been coming in, their sports teams, we have church groups coming in, so we have quite a few that are willing to help at this time,” Argyle explained.

Because at times like these, the community comes together.

“We have a great community and it takes a lot of volunteers not just on Friday to do the distribution, but to unload the food on Thursdays, and other days of the week, and to package it up so they can be distributed on Friday. So it takes a lot of volunteers from the community, and we have such a great community, they're always here and willing to help,” Argyle said.

