Foothills Aviation gears up to make landing for annual Buhl fly-in event

Foothills Aviation in Buhl is preparing to make a landing for its 3rd Annual Fly-In on June 8 at the Buhl Municipal Airport.

The event starts at 8 a.m. admission and parking is free for guests. The Buhl Rotatry Club will provide pancakes for breakfast and a BBQ lunch by B&L Meats.

The festivities will include a spot landing contest, vintage cars display, Bureau of Land Management officials will showcase their engine and a mini jet will make an appearance for the children to see.

Organizers are asking for canned food donations to fill the WEMA Food Bank during the event.