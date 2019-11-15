Forest Service accepts comments on seasonal road closures in the South Hills

The Forest Service Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest held an open house Thursday at their headquarters in Jerome.

They held the open house to collect comments and questions about the possibility of some road closures over in the Sawtooth National Forest.

They are only in the public comment period, and no decisions on the actual road closures have been made yet.

"We are proposing a 30 days route restriction of some areas in the South Hills, restricting motorized use in some area of travel," said Randy Thompson, the district ranger.

For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/sawtooth/

They will be accepting comments until November 30th.