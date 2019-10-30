Forest Service asks for public opinion on possible road restrictions in South Hills

The U.S. Forest Service is asking for the public’s feedback on possible road restrictions in the South Hills.

The USFS and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game propose removing seasonal restrictions on several routes and replacing them with seasonal route restrictions somewhere else in the Cassia division of the South Hills.

District Ranger from the Minidoka Ranger District branch of the Sawtooth National Forest Randy Thompson explained what the purpose of the potential restrictions is.

“We're proposing to modify some seasonal route restrictions," Thompson said. "The proposal is to provide non-motorized recreational opportunities for folks, and also to secure some habitat for big game. Some place they can go where there's no roads. That's the main intent."

More specifically, it would remove the Winecup seasonal closures and replace them with potentially four other routes that would be closed for the month of October, starting in 2020.

“We're not actually closing the roads," he said. "We're doing a route restrictions for 30 days to allow for those that don’t want to recreate on a motorized vehicle to have the opportunity to have somewhere to go recreate in the forest."

They've already gotten some feedback.

“We've had responses both in support of and against it," he said. "I mean, some people have the idea that we're closing all the roads, and that's just not what we're doing. But we have had quite a bit of support from people that want to have a non-motorized hunting experience also, so it's kind of been both sides."

Since it's a proposal, they are asking for the public's opinion. The ranger district has to upcoming open houses: Nov. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the Cassia County Courthouse

Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon and 3-7 p.m. at the supervisor's office in Jerome.

People can ask questions, get answers and provide comments.