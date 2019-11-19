Forest Service opposes bear-baiting ban in Idaho, Wyoming

FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme, N.H. New Hampshire�s proposal to ban all chocolate as hunting bait after four bears died in 2014 has stirred intense debate between hunters who say the ban is an overreaction and those who say the risk of chocolate poisoning is too great a risk. State scientists said the four bears died from a toxic level of a chemical found in chocolate. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 3:04 PM, Nov 19, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Federal authorities say a lawsuit seeking to ban black bear hunting using bait in national forests in Idaho and Wyoming to protect grizzly bears should be dismissed.

The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in documents filed Friday say the decision to allow using bait to attract bears should continue to be made by the states in which the national forests are located.

Western Watersheds Project, WildEarth Guardians and Wilderness Watch filed the lawsuit in June, contending the federal agencies are violating environmental laws because black bear hunters using bait have killed at least eight threatened grizzly bears since 1995 in national forests.

Idaho, Wyoming and the hunting group Safari Club International have intervened in the case on the side of the federal government.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus