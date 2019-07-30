Foresters combat Tussock moth outbreak

A large outbreak of Douglas fir-Tussock Moths has been reported in the Packer John State Forest, located between New Meadows and Mcall.

Foresters with the Idaho Department of Lands are working to manage the outbreak by conducting a series of salvage timber harvests.

A forester tells KMVT that the tussock moth causes most of the damages to trees during its caterpillar stage.

"This is now the third year in the outbreak and its defoliating the firs, the Douglas fir," Chris Clark, Idaho Department of Lands Resource Specialist said.

Foresters plan to sell more then 1,900 acres and have schedule an auction on Wednesday for the Center Howell Salvage estimated to have 915 acres at a price of $1.6 million. The Hidden Scriver Salvage will be schedule to be auction off in August with 1,000 acres at a value of $1.13 million.

After the salavage sales, foresters plan to re-plant different types of trees.

"This is the plan for the other salvages sales that we're looking that there's high mortality due to the Douglas fir tussocks moths. They'll be planted to a different species mix, similar to this large ponderosa pines, spruce and maybe a little bit of Doug fir and some lodge pole pines in some of the larger elevation areas," says state forester David Groeschl.

Forest visitors are asked to not touch or try to pick up the caterpillars, due to the risk of allergic reaction.