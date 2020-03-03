Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies of cancer at age 67

Bobbie Battista, who was among the original anchors for CNN Headline News and hosted CNN’s “TalkBack Live,” has died.

A family spokeswoman told CNN that Battista died Tuesday after a four-year battle with cervical cancer.

Battista’s husband called her the “consummate trooper” in her fight against the disease.

Battista worked for the cable news company from 1981 to 2001.

She anchored coverage of major events including the Challenger space shuttle explosion, the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan and the Gulf War.

She began her TV news career as a local anchor and producer for WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bobbie Battista was 67.

