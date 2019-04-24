Former CSI athlete charged with rape

Pete Bradshaw, 20, a former cowboy for the College of Southern Idaho Rodeo team was arrested Tuesday, April 23 on a felony warrant. He bonded out Wednesday, April 24.

The female victim told authorities on March 7, 2019 she might have been drugged and raped. This is due to some of her clothing being removed and vaginal bleeding.

A police affidavit shows she went to St. Luke's Magic Valley to submit a rape test kit, where the nurse discovered evidence of trauma.

Twin Falls Police executed a search warrant that day at the residence in question. Police took sheets and blankets off Bradshaw's bed.

Meanwhile, the following day on March 8, Bradshaw allegedly sent a Facebook message stating, "the other night when you stayed at the house hope you know that nothing happened to you. Like you stayed in my bed and slept there too but we didn't do anything. hope you know that!"

Court documents say Bradshaw went to the police department on March 14 on his own will. He claimed he didn't have sexual contact with her. He also agreed to a DNA buccal swab. Following the explanation of the DNA test, he allegedly changed his story, saying the victim initiated sexual contact.

On March 18, Bradshaw went back for a polygraph examination. Court documents say he used measures to make the test unscoreable and later admitted on April 8 to looking at online articles to manipulate polygraph tests. He also admitted to some sexual contact with the victim.

On April 18, police received a DNA quantification report from the Idaho State Police Forensics Services on the sexual assault kit collected from the victim. The results indicated that there was male DNA present on the swabs collected by St. Luke's. That male DNA will be compared to the DNA of Bradshaw.

Police believe Bradshaw should be charged with rape due to the intoxicated state of the victim and no recollection of the night. They believe she was unconscious and didn't give consent.

Bradshaw quit the rodeo team in December after competing for the school in the fall. He was ineligible to compete this spring, according to CSI athletic director Joel Bate.