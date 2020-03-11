Former Gooding officer sentenced to 3 years probation for controlled substance

A former officer with the Gooding Police Department was sentenced to three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said Samantha E. White, 26, of Gooding, was sentenced Tuesday.

Fifth District Court Judge Rosemary Emory granted White a withheld judgment and placed her on probation for three years. The court also ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine, court costs and serve 100 hours of community service.

According to a news release, an investigation revealed in December 2018 that White – at the time an officer with the Gooding Police Department – arranged to receive a package containing hydrocodone pills from a family member in Salmon. White's mother, Charlotte A. White, was prosecuted in Lemhi County. Charlotte White was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced in January 2019.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Kuehn in the Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the Gooding County case against Samantha White. The Salmon Police Department, Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police and the Attorney General's Office conducted the investigation.

