Former Idaho GOP chairman gets 14 days in jail, probation

A judge has sentenced the former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party to 14 days in jail and five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to stalking his estranged wife and entering the home of a female colleague.

Authorities say 40-year-old Jonathan Parker entered an Alford plea that allows a defendant to plead guilty without admitting a criminal act.

Prosecutors say Parker was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, received a five-year no-contact order involving the two woman and was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation. He resigned from his GOP position in February.