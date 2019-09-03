Former Idaho governor joins lobbying firm

Former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has joined the lobbying firm Sullivan & Reberger, but he says he won't be doing any lobbying.

Otter will be of counsel at the firm, maintaining an office at its downtown Boise headquarters. He told the Idaho Press that he's steering clear of lobbying because he's never felt comfortable being a "hired gun." Instead, the firm says his role will include advising business and industry associations on navigating state, regional and federal processes and opportunities.

The firm's clients include the Idaho School Boards Association, the prison health care contractor Corizon, Blue Cross of Idaho, payday lending company Moneytree Inc., Anheuser-Busch and the Idaho Associated General Contractors.

Otter said he'll be working part-time. He also serves on three corporate boards and is considering a fourth.

