Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan announces senate run

Former Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state lawmaker Paulette Jordan has announced she's challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.

Jordan announced Friday plans to run against the two-term senator.

Jordan in 2018 became the first woman to become the Democratic

gubernatorial nominee in Idaho but lost in the general election to Republican Brad Little.

The 40-year-old Jordan is a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe. She’s a former two-term state representative with a long history of working on the tribal council.

She'll face a difficult task in red-state Idaho, where the entire Congressional delegation is Republican and all five statewide elected offices are held by Republicans.