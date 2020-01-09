Former Idaho teacher sentenced to 17 years for lewd conduct

A judge has sentenced a former teacher in Idaho to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.

The Idaho Press reported Wednesday that Keith Odell Peterson, 71, was arrested in April and charged with one count of lewd conduct and an additional count of sexual battery of a minor.

Prosecutors say the additional charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement the man accepted in October.

Authorities say the now 17-year-old boy told Nampa Police officers that the former teacher inappropriately touched him on multiple occasions for nearly two years starting when he was 15.

Anyone with information on possible victims is asked to call 208-465-2257.