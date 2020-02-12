Former Jerome teacher sentenced to 10 years in stabbing case

Former Jerome elementary teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday following an April 2019 stabbing.

In December, Tawna Day Huttanus pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic violence — traumatic injury in the presence of a child, according to court documents obtained by KMVT.

Each count comes with its own 10 year sentence, 5 years of which is fixed and 5 years of which is indeterminate, to run concurrently. The court will retain jurisdiction for 365 days. Huttanus will also be evaluated and undergo treatment through the Department of Corrections Rider program, according to court documents.

In April 2019, KMVT reported on an incident where Huttanus was arrested for stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the side of the face and neck with sharp knife. When officers discovered Huttanus, she was holding her and her ex-boyfriend's 2-month-old child along with a large kitchen knife.