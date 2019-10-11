Former Lincoln County Sheriff charged with new count of sexual abuse

Former Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez is facing a new charge of sexual abuse of a child in Twin Falls County.

Twin Falls Police arrested Rodriguez Thursday for a new charge of sexual abuse of a child stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in 1998.

Rodriguez is being indicted by the Grand Jury of Twin Falls County and made his first appearance in court on Friday. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Blaine County Jail earlier this year for suspicion of sexually abusing a child.

He faces seven felony charges including; four lewd conduct with a minor, two rape charges and one sexual abuse of a child.

He was released from the Blaine county Jail April 18 on bond. That trial is slated for Nov. 19.

