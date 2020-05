Former Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez has been sentenced to serve at least 14 years in prison by Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson.

Rodriguez, 41, faces an indeterminate sentence of 28 years of incarceration if he is not approved for parole after the mandatory 14 years are served.

Rodriguez will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This comes after a jury found him guilty on all six counts of sexual abuse during his trial in November.