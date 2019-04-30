Former Lincoln County sheriff enters not guilty plea

Former Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez entered his plea in court on Monday.

According to court minutes, Rodriguez entered a Blaine County courtroom at 10:45 a.m. with his attorney Cheri Hicks.

Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea for all charges.

For count 1 of sexual abuse of a minor child under the age of 16, a felony, he faces up to 25 years in the state penitentiary, a $50,000 fine and restitution.

For counts 2 to 5, lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen, also felonies, he faces up to life imprisonment, a $50,000 fine and restitution.

For counts 6 to 7, felony rape, he faces one year to life in prison, a $50,000 fine and restitution.

The judge set a four day trial for Aug. 6 to 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Pretrial conference is set for July 22 at 9 a.m.