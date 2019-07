KMVT has confirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Sun Valley August 5th for a private fundraiser.

The event will be held at the home of Ambassador Alan Blinken and Miranda Blinken, and will be a seated dinner which costs $2,800 a person to attend.

Not many details are being released to the public, so it's unknown when exactly the event will take place.

The 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate hopeful will be joined by his wife, Doctor Jill Biden.