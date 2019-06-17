Former Kimberly day care owner sentenced to two days in jail

Former 24-hour day care owner Brandi Olsen was in court Monday afternoon for her sentencing on a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child.

Judge Roger B. Harris sentenced Olsen to two days in jail and probation for two years, as well as 100 hours of community service.

Olsen was ordered to check into jail on Friday. Her probation period started Monday after the court hearing.

In August 2018, police were called out to Olsen's residence in Kimberly where she ran a 24-hour in-home day care.

Witnesses found a toddler boy sleeping on the sidewalk behind a vehicle outside her home around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

After investigating, officials found that he was part of Olsen's day care. Kimberly-Hansen Police said the home was cluttered and she locked herself in a room, not actively involved in watching and supervising the children in her care.

A few days after the incident, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare revoked her child care license because of noncompliance of health standards, fire standards and supervision of children.

In late April, a jury found her guilty of a misdemeanor charge, so the felony charge was dropped.