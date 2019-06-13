Former deputy prosecutor sentenced on DUI

Former deputy prosecutor with Twin Falls County was sentenced Tuesday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent out a news release Thursday saying Michelle Agee, 28, pleaded guilty during a pretrial conference.

First District Judge Mark Ingram withheld judgment for one year.

Agee’s driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days and an interlock device will be installed on Agee’s car until June 11, 2020. She is prohibited from consuming alcohol and must complete 50 hours of community service within six month.

Agee drove under the influence of alcohol following a party at a Twin Falls restaurant on March 21. As previously, reported by KMVT, an Uber driver waved down a police officer in the parking lot of Canyon Crest in Twin Falls. The Uber driver told police he dropped off the woman at her car and believed she was intoxicated and was about to drive home.

Agee was later pulled over and arrested after providing police two breath samples that exceeded the legal limit.

Following the incident, Agee resigned as a deputy prosecutor with the Twin Falls County prosecutor's office.