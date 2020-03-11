Former government leaders meet in Twin Falls to discuss state of civil discussion

Former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and former Congressional Rep. Walt Minnick participated in the event.

Former Republican Governor of Idaho Butch Otter and former Democratic Congressman Walt Minnick discuss civil discussion in Twin Falls. (KMT/KSVT)

This is Idaho. That's how former state representative and moderator Maxine Bell described the crowd at the Twin Falls City Club on Monday, who were in attendance for a dialogue among Idaho's leaders in government on civil discussion in present times.

The participants in the panel included former Republican Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and former Democratic Congressman Walt Minnick, who are co-chairmen of an Idaho group hoping to engage others about working together with those from opposing perspectives.

Both participants talked about how civil discourse has impacted policy on both a national and state level. With the Idaho primary election on Tuesday, Otter offered his thoughts on what people can do to improve the quality of their discourse

Minnick explained how Twin Falls is an example of what happens when different perspectives can come together.

“We're coming on to an election,” Otter said. “Congratulate those candidates whether their on your side or the other side. Congratulate those candidates that are civil in their discourse, that are understanding or least empathetic toward a problem they can solve.”

"A Republican governor like Butch, working with a Democratic president who also is interested in progress in this Republican state is what led to Twin Falls today,” Minnick said. “So you are, this city is an example of what can happen if people are civil to each other and cooperate across party lines."

Public Television was there to film Monday’s entire discussion, which covered a wide range of topics including the impact rhetoric from President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and even how things are covered in the media have on the civil discourse. There were also several light hearted moments as former Reps. Bell, Minnick and former Gov. Otter showed while their out of government, they’re still quick on their feet.