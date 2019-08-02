Former high school track coach charged with rape

A former assistant high school track coach has been indicted on suspicion of five felony sex crimes involving a child.

The Statesman Journal reports that 52-year-old Kelly J. Rhinehart is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Payette County. Rhinehart , a former coach at Fruitland High School and the founder of Roady's Truck Stops, is charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual battery of a minor ages 16 or 17 by lewd or lascivious contact, and three counts of sexual battery of a minor ages 16 or 17 by sexual contact.

Rhinehart was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Payette County Jail. He posted a $100,000 cash bond and has been released. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney yet.

