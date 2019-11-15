Former inmate testifies in Patrick Frazee trial

In day 10 of the Patrick Frazee trial the prosecution called Jonathyn Priest to the stand. He served as a Denver police officer for more than 30 years. He is considered a blood stain pattern expert and crime scene reconstructionist.

He explained that the smaller the droplet of blood, the greater the force used to create it. He analyzed photos of the floorboards pulled up and the blood found in the seam. He says that amount of blood indicates it wasn't accidental, it came from a large pool of blood.

Many had asked if it was possible for Frazee to fit Kelsey into the small black tote as previously claimed.

"Small people fit into very small spaces," Priest said.

The prosecution asked if the blood spatter as seen in certain evidence photos and as described by Krystal Lee in police body camera video is consistent with someone beaten with a bat.

"Absolutely," Priest said.

The body camera footage which lasts 15 minutes shows Krystal Lee wearing a Colorado Bureau of Investigations hoodie and hat as she walks investigators through Kelsey Berreth's condo. She describes the scene when she first arrived and pointed out places where she cleaned up blood.

She lists items she through out that were too soiled to be cleaned, including drapes and baby toys.

Priest explains many factors to contribute to how long it takes blood to dry; temperature, humidity and volume.

In his testimony he goes on to say that several places that did not test positive for the presence of blood could have been compromised since "blood and bleach don't mix."

Krystal says she found blood on the walls, the floor, ktichen appliances, tv, chairs, table. She says Frazee instructed her to remove cookie cutters from the cabinet and clean those as well.

Priest analyzed a piece of flooring submitted into evidence. He points out two indentations in the panel. He says they are not imperfections but were done with some force. The prosecution asks if those markings were consistent with a baseball bat. According to Priest it was consistent with a round, wood object. Metal would've left a sharper marking.

Lee previously testified that Patrick told her he was worried about bat marks in the floorboard.

The defense argues that Priest has no way of knowing how the old floors are or when they were installed.

Krystal describes blood on the wall being thicker towwards the bottom and more spread out higher up the wall.

Priest says that is consistent with blunt force low to the floor.

"People aren't easy to kill, they're very resilient," said Priest.

He concludes by saying based on the evidence he was given, the scene was consisten with a homicide.

In Colorado, jurors are allowed to ask questions by writing them down on a piece of paper. Several questions were read aloud from the jury.

The prosecution then called a second witness to the stand. The man was a former Teller County Jail inmate. He was in the same pod as Frazee from September 26 to October 12 of this year.

He asked that his name not be used for fear of gang retaliation.

He says that initially bonded over a rodeo connection. The witness admits he knew who Frazee was based on previous media coverage he had seen.

The inmate turned over 17 letters to the prosecution of what he says are correspondence between he and Frazee.

Those letters include Frazee asking the inmate more than once to murder Krystal Lee. Frazee asked if the man knew where to find Krystal, her best friend, her ex-husband, her siblings or her children and other people expected to testify against him.

One of the notes reads: "They all need to disappear unseen until November 22nd after trial."

Frazee wrote "flush" on several of the notes, indicating the other inmate should flush the letters down the toilet.

Another letter says: "I'm not the monster they say I am."

The inmate says he kept the letters because he figured if Frazee ever became famous he could sell the letters on Ebay.

Frazee asked: “Do you have funds or resources to go to Idaho and back? Was thinking if you could cap them in the desert and head home Krystal Lee and Michelle the BFF?”

Gregg Slater, investigator for Colorado Bureau of Investigations testifies that he recognizes Frazee's handwriting based on other pieces of evidence collected. Although he adnits he's not a handwriting expert.

Slater read out loud the letters displayed on a projector.

In one letter Frazee suggests where to find Lee. He even lists Buhl, Kimberly and Hansen as potential places she may be staying. “Someone who tells FBI she came three times to kill [Berreth] because I said so is BS… 1,000 miles away on your dime, leaving family, job etc.”

The defense rest their case without calling any witnesses to the stand.

Frazee utilized his right to remain silent and did not testify.

Closing arguments are expected Monday morning. Court resumes at 8:30 a.m.

The judge decided that the jury could find Frazee guilty of 2nd degree murder or manslaughter if they can’t agree on the first-degree murder charge.

