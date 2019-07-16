Foundation brings historic plane tours and rides to Twin Falls

The Liberty Foundation will have a B-17 "Ye Olde Pub" and P-51 "Mustang" available at the the Magic Valley Regional Airport this weekend to view as well as ride in.

"We're the Liberty Foundation," Ron Fowler of the Liberty Foundation tells KMVT. "We're out of Douglas, Georgia. "Our founder Don Brooks was a tail gunner, in a B-17. So we wanted an airplane to tour around the country and that's what we do."

Fowler just finished the last stop of his tour in Caldwell and says the story of the Ye Old Pub, and how a B-17 operates is unique in and of itself.

"It's great to fly but it kind of has its mind of its own on the ground," Fowler says. "Hence when you kind of feel it weaving back and forth when you taxi and you can't see out of the front."

It's a ride and experience both Fowler and paying riders get to embark on together. Once the plane gets in the air. The pilots allow the riders to stand up and walk around the plane. Even it includes going down toward the nose of the plane or looking out the wide open top.

"Just show up," Fowler said. "So we'll have the airplane probably open for ground tours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. "We start the rides in the morning."

Fowler and the Liberty Foundation ask for donations to help pay for the nearly $5,000 cost it takes to operate the B-17 plane for an hour.

"Not everybody can afford to go fly," he said. "It is quite expensive."

According to the, Liberty Foundation website, rides will take place from 10 am - 4 pm July 20 and 21, and donations will be asked for ground tours after each day's last flight. B-17 rides are $475 per person, and rides in the P-51 are $1,195 for 10 minutes, or $1,995 for 20 minutes.

KMVT's Garrett Hottle and Morning Meteorologist Ryan Dennis were able to go for a ride in the B-17 Thursday morning as part of a media event.

For more information you can visit LibertyFoundation.Org or call the Tour Coordinator 678-589-7433.