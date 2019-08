No one was injured after a four-vehicle crash on the Perrine Bridge blocked the right lane for about an hour and half.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the bridge at 11:07 a.m. on Saturday.

Jeff Haskell a sergeant with the sheriff''s office said it all happened after a commercial tire truck failed to stop.

"It hit the back vehicle, which hit another vehicle and which hit another vehicle," Haskell said.