Four Army chaplains remembered once again in Twin Falls

The Twin Falls American Legion Post 7 held a Four Chaplains Memorial Service to commemorate the service and sacrifice of four army chaplains who died aboard the Army transport ship Dorchester after it was struck by an enemy torpedo on Feb. 3, 1943.

The story of the four Army chaplains — Lt. George L. Fox, Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Lt. Clark V. Poling and Lt. John P. Washington — is one born of tragedy that ends with hope and inspiration. Following the Dorchester being struck by a torpedo, and as it took on water, the four Army chaplain urged courage and helped calm frightened soldiers during a time of extreme uncertainty. (Source: KMVT)

The service brought together religious leaders, veterans, and community members to pay respects and honor the four chaplains.

"It is a great story about sacrifice," Commander of American Legion Post 7, Mark Marvin said. "Of the 902 men aboard Dorchester, 672 died."

"I think the older people probably know it well, but younger people never have been exposed to it," Assistant Commander at American Legion Post 7, Robert Boston said.

"I'm sure it was a great comfort those on those ship and those trying to get off the ship and survive," Marvin said.

As the ship continued to sink, the four Army chaplains, all of different faiths began handing out life jackets to those in peril. Eventually, there wasn't enough life jackets for everyone, so the four Army chaplains gave up their own to four young men. A survivor from the Dorchester, John Ladd, remarked "It was the finest thing I have seen or hope to see this side of heaven."

Those able to escape the sinking Dorchester and board one of the life rafts turned back and looked upon a sinking ship with each of the four chaplains linked arm to arm.

"They saw those four chaplain singing hymns," Marvin said.

Because of their courage and selflessness Congress designated Feb. 3 as Four Chaplains Day in 1948. They were also posthumously awarded the Special Medal for Heroism by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1961. While the chaplains were prevented from receiving the Medal of Honor due to requirements of heroism under fire, the Special Medal for Heroism was awarded with the intention of holding the same weight.

"Our military is full of stories like that but you just don't hear about them now a day," Marvin said.

Every year, American Legion posts across the country celebrate the memory of the Four Chaplains through interfaith services and memorial ceremonies. Both Marvin and Boston say there are stories like that of the Four Chaplains in the military today, but just haven't been told, and it's important to remember the memory of the Four Chaplains as an example of selflessness and courageousness.

"It's part of the fabric of the country and I think it should be honored," Marvin said.

"It's just something we can't forget," Boston said.

