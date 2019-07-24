Four Magic Valley first responders receive life-saving awards

A Pocatello woman was able to say thank you to her four heroes Tuesday night after they saved her life in a near-death medical situation.

Pocatello woman thanks her first responders who saved her life. Left: Officer Austin Wells, Sgt. Sjuni Bunderson, Melanie Anderson, Fire Chief Aaron Zent, Firefighter Gary Sabin. (Not pictured Tim Daniels)

"We were traveling from Lava, actually to Meridian, to watch my other granddaughter in a play," said Melanie Anderson, who had her life saved.

Anderson, her daughter and two of her grandkids were in the car as they were driving on Interstate 84 going 80 miles per hour when an incident happened on June 22.

"This is just what happened to be where my heart had said, 'I'm done,'" she said.

Anderson said her daughter grabbed the wheel, they went off the shoulder and went off the freeway into the median. They then went onto oncoming traffic and her daughter was able to flip the car back around.

"My heart had stopped. Some other gentleman came out and pulled me out of the car and started CPR and then when Officer Bunderson got there, he took over the CPR," she explained.

"When we arrived on scene, obviously noticed that the worst was happening," said Sgt. Sjuni Bunderson.

It was a collaborative event saving Anderson with the Rock Creek Fire District.

"I'm super impressed with how great they work together as a team. It was really remarkable," Anderson said.

Two Rock Creek Fire firefighters Tim Daniels and Gary Sabin along with Sgt. Sjuni Bundrson and Officer Austin Wells, from Kimberly-Hansen Police Department were recognized Tuesday night at the City Council meeting with a life-saving award.

"We just were there in people's time of need and we hope that we have good outcomes when they call us," said Gary Sabin, a driver and operator for Rock Creek Fire District.

The fire chief said current statistics show that less than 10 percent of all people who suffer cardiac arrest survive the event.

"CPR on a day to day basis, no. It is out there and it is common, it is very, very tough to get a save, a CPR save that a lot of things have to line up in order to be successful. The earlier you do start CPR and get defibrillation of the heart, your chances are better at survival," Sabin said.

It was a different feeling, because they actually got to see Anderson alive and well after saving her about a month later.

"It's very fulfilling. This was my first CPR save to where I've seen the patient," Sabin said.

"This is actually my first save as well. It's been very humbling and see the after effects and making a lasting impression and help make that for somebody," said Sgt. Sjuni Bunderson.

Anderson said she was surprised at how intense CPR really is, as she had broken ribs, a bruised sternum among other injuries.

"It’s been a month and there’s been a lot of pain. I’ll take the pain, but I'm amazed at how much pain there was involved in saving my life but they did an amazing job," Anderson continued. "And that’s what everyone has told me, 'Oh. they broke your ribs, they did it right.'"

Anderson said they had to shock her heart into rhythm. They then took her to the hospital by ground ambulance to Twin Falls. They then took her to Salt Lake City by air ambulance and she had a pacemaker put into her heart.

Not very often do first responders get to see their patient again after encountering them in a life-saving medical situation.

"I think its awesome to see that she’s still around, she’s still able to talk, spend time with her grandchildren, and spend time with her family," said Officer Austin Wells. "That we were able to get there fast enough and be able to make that difference for her."

"I feel very blessed and very lucky," Anderson said. "Especially that I didn’t hurt my grandkids and that I didn’t hurt my daughter and so I am so very grateful for these gentleman saving my life."