Fred Meyer employees put out grease fire before fire crews arrive at Twin Falls store

No injuries were reported after employees quickly put out a grease fire Friday morning at a Twin Falls business.

Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Hudson spoke a reporter with KMVT that the Fred Meyer employees had the fire out before fire crews arrived. First responders were called to the store at 10:13 a.m. for a grease fire in the deli area of the store.

Crews ventilated the building and closed the store for about 30 minutes. Shoppers in the store during and after the incident were permitted to finish their shopping.