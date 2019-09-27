Free Recycling Day at Jerome High School

Last week was National Clean-Up Day, and a Jerome high schooler celebrated by raising awareness for recycling.

High school junior, Kadence Parker contacted Western Waste Services when she couldn't figure out where to go in Jerome to recycle. After finding the answer, she helped organize a free recycling day event in the parking lot of her high school.

They collected cardboard, aluminum, tin, and paper and were shocked by the great response.

“You'd be surprised how much stuff people have been saving but they don't know where to take it, so it's just good to raise awareness for it,” says Kadence.

Western Waste Services was on site informing locals on recycling and the many areas they service. If you are interested, give them a call to find the perfect recycling system that works for you.

