Free legal workshop at the Twin Falls County Courthouse

If you need free advice from attorneys, it might be easier than you think.

It's called family law and the workshop is held every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

Family law sessions help people get educated on what to do if they are first time filers, or filing for divorce or custody.

On every third Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m., a different legal clinic is held, called the attorney workshop.

Attorneys take questions about other issues, including landlord agreements and even bankruptcy.

Volunteer attorneys take the requests in the order they receive them, said Jerry Woolley, the jury commissioner and court assistance officer.

"It's difficult to get through those instructions, they feel like they were written in a different language," Woolley said. "What my job is isn't to give them legal advice, my job is to make sure that they understand what they're doing acting as their own attorney; and so this workshop is just another part of that, to actually see, educate and learn," she said.

Woolley said last year there were about 28 hours of volunteer work and over 200 people were helped.

So far this year, 12 people have been helped in regards to their legal matters.