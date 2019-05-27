Free summer food programs begin May 28

Free meals will be provided to children at a number of Twin Falls location this summer. The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to children ages 1-18 without charge. Locations provide lunch and some will also provide breakfast.

Lunch will be offered from May 28 through Aug. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the following locations:

• Bickel Elementary, 607 2nd Ave. E

• Canyon Ridge High School, 300 N. College Road W.

• Oregon Trail Elementary, 660 Park Ave.

• South Hills Middle School, 1150 Harrison St. S

• Clyde Thomsen Park, 900 and 1000 block of Carriage Lane

• Harmon Park, 450 Locust St.

• Harry Barry Park, 300 Borah Ave.

• Sunrise Park, Madrona & Heyburn Ave.

• Twin Falls City Park, Shoshone St.

• Vista Bonita Park, El Camino Ave.

• Bickel and Elementary, Oregon Trail Elementary and South Hills Middle School will offer breakfast from from 8-8:30 a.m., June 3-28.

• Canyon Ridge High School will offer breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., May 29 through June 28

• Magic Valley High School will offer breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m., May 28-June 13 and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., May 28-June 13.

• Lighthouse Christian School will offer lunch May 28-Aug. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

To find other Summer Food Service Program locations, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Households can also text “Summer Meals” to 97779 or call 1-866-348-6479 to find a sites near them.