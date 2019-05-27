Free summer food programs begin May 28

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Free meals will be provided to children at a number of Twin Falls location this summer. The Summer Food Service Program provides meals to children ages 1-18 without charge. Locations provide lunch and some will also provide breakfast.
Lunch will be offered from May 28 through Aug. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the following locations:
• Bickel Elementary, 607 2nd Ave. E
• Canyon Ridge High School, 300 N. College Road W.
• Oregon Trail Elementary, 660 Park Ave.
• South Hills Middle School, 1150 Harrison St. S
• Clyde Thomsen Park, 900 and 1000 block of Carriage Lane
• Harmon Park, 450 Locust St.
• Harry Barry Park, 300 Borah Ave.
• Sunrise Park, Madrona & Heyburn Ave.
• Twin Falls City Park, Shoshone St.
• Vista Bonita Park, El Camino Ave.
• Bickel and Elementary, Oregon Trail Elementary and South Hills Middle School will offer breakfast from from 8-8:30 a.m., June 3-28.
• Canyon Ridge High School will offer breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., May 29 through June 28
• Magic Valley High School will offer breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m., May 28-June 13 and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., May 28-June 13.
• Lighthouse Christian School will offer lunch May 28-Aug. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
To find other Summer Food Service Program locations, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.
Households can also text “Summer Meals” to 97779 or call 1-866-348-6479 to find a sites near them.