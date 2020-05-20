Free summer lunch programs for children announced across Magic Valley

Schools and school districts across the state of Idaho offer free summer meal programs to children 1 through 18 years old.

The Twin Falls School District is offering meals May through August, Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, except on Memorial Day, May 25, and July 3. Others specific dates where meals are offered are noted below)

The breakfast/lunch combos will be served grab-n-go style at the following locations

• Bickel Elementary

• Harrison Elementary

• Lincoln Elementary

• Morningside Elementary

• Oregon Trail Elementary

• IB Perrine Elementary

• Fawnbrook Apartments

• Canyon Ridge High School (June 15– July 10)

• South Hills Middle School (June 15-July 10)

• Magic Valley High School (June1-18)

• Lighthouse Christian School (May 26- Aug. 7)

For more information call: 208-733-0134

