Free summer lunch programs for children announced across Magic Valley

(KMVT/KSVT) — Schools and school districts across the state of Idaho offer free summer meal programs to children 1 through 18 years old.
The Twin Falls School District is offering meals May through August, Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, except on Memorial Day, May 25, and July 3. Others specific dates where meals are offered are noted below)
The breakfast/lunch combos will be served grab-n-go style at the following locations
• Bickel Elementary
• Harrison Elementary
• Lincoln Elementary
• Morningside Elementary
• Oregon Trail Elementary
• IB Perrine Elementary
• Fawnbrook Apartments
• Canyon Ridge High School (June 15– July 10)
• South Hills Middle School (June 15-July 10)
• Magic Valley High School (June1-18)
• Lighthouse Christian School (May 26- Aug. 7)
For more information call: 208-733-0134
