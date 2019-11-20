A free women's concealed carry permit class took place Tuesday afternoon.

Legal Heat, a concealed firearms training company, partnered with Sportsman's Warehouse in Twin Falls to show women how to safely and effectively carry a firearm. In addition to teaching them about different firearms laws in the U.S.

In fact, Idaho is one of the few states that grants two different levels of a permit: standard and enhanced.

The class Tuesday will allow students to earn a standard permit, which is only effective in Idaho.

Should they want to pursue an enhanced permit, a permit that allows a person to conceal carry in 37 plus states, they will have to take part in a shooting exercise.

Reese Widmier, the store manager at Sportsman's Warehouse, said at the beginning of the class, students can be a little nervous, and it's not until the instructor would bring up real-life scenarios, when "the questions would start evolving," he said.

According to the co-founder of Legal Heat Phil Nelsen, 70 percent of their students have never held or shot with a firearm — which is why this class, held once a month, is essential, he said.