Friends of Stricker celebrate Lucy Stricker 160th birthday, Mother's Day

On Sunday, Friends of Stricker continue their annual Mother's Day celebration at the historic Stricker Ranch.

Jennifer Hills is the president of Friends of Stricker and said Lucy Stricker would have turn 160 years old. History shows that Stricker would plan her birthday celebration around Mother's Day, Hills explained.

The celebration invited guests to tour one of the oldest buildings in the Magic Valley, dating back to 1865 and also have a chance to check out the new exhibit organizers put on the display at the Sticker home.

"We pulled together some of the artifacts that we had, including the original trunk that she came out with from Iowa. We pulled together some photographs that haven't been seen publicly for a while," Hills said. "We also pulled together some newspaper articles and video that her daughter Gladys took of her when she was still alive in the 30s and 40s."

Dozens also gathered outside the home to hear a live musical show from the Vawser Brothers.

Hills said they're planning for new activities this summer for the community to enjoy.