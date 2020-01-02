Fuel cleanup underway after train derails in Idaho river

Crews have started containment measures after a train derailed and its lead engine began leaking diesel fuel into a northern Idaho river.

Crews have started containment measures after a train derailed and its lead engine began leaking diesel fuel into a northern Idaho river. (Source; Idaho State Police)

Officials have confirmed crews placed containment booms in multiple places across the Kootenai River.

Boundary County sheriff deputies say three locomotives and six rail cars derailed Wednesday. Authorities say two workers were rescued from inside the train. No one was injured.

A BNSF Railway Company spokesman says the cause of the derailment is under investigation but it appears there was a rockslide in the area. The area is currently closed. Freight and Amtrak trains use the line.

