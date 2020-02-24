GOP lawmakers walk out after Oregon climate bill advances

Republican senators slipped out of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, preventing the Senate from convening in an attempt to doom a bill aimed at stemming global warming.

The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation.

Democrats have overwhelming majorities in both the Senate and House in the state.

The GOP walkout is designed to keep the Senate from having the minimum number of lawmakers present to debate bills.

The latest so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035.