Gambling shuts down in Nevada under governor's virus order

Casinos throughout Nevada were closed Wednesday, along with other nonessential businesses, following under an order from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Barricades block the entrance to the Wynn hotel-casino after casinos have been ordered to shut down along the Las Vegas Strip due to the coronavirus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/John Locher)

He urged residents to stay home to help curtail the spread of the new coronavirus.

Vehicle traffic was busy as usual on the casino-lined Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning but but pedestrians were scarce hours after gambling had stopped.

Sisolak ordered a monthlong freeze on gambling by Wednesday, shutting down not only the the well-known casinos of Las Vegas and Reno but all gambling machines, like slot machines found in grocery stores and convenience stores.