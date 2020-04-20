Gardening can relieve stress and teach children valuable life lessons

Moss's Greenhouses says that during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have seen an increase in their plant sales. One of the owners says that gardening is in fact very therapeutic.

With all the extra time that people have on their hands, many are trying new hobbies, such as gardening.

"We are seeing a huge push for people trying to improve their spaces, both inside and outside, a lot of interest on vegetable gardening huge on vegetables," said Jennifer Moss, one of the owners.

In fact many cold crops can be put in the ground right now.

"However tomatoes and peppers you are going to want to wait two or so weeks, maybe 3 if you are in a colder area, unless you have a wall of water or you protect them at night, they do not like to get below 45 or 50 degrees," said Moss.

Any type of perennials or shrubs can be planted outside now as well.

Gardening is something that can be enjoyed with the whole family.

"The more kids that get their hands dirty and learn how to be sustainable and to grow for themselves, and have that physical and mental positive in their life is a complete win," said Moss.

Moss’s Greenhouse has partnered up with Idaho Agriculture in the Classroom to provide online activities for school age kids to do outside in the yard… simply by visiting https://agclassroom.org/.

What does a cow eat, how do I grow vegetables, anything like that. You go to curriculum matrix you do to gardening, you click in and you put in that you have a kindergartner and a fifth grader, and it gives you lesson plans, all things you can do right in your own backyard," said Moss.

Moss said that a home made vegetable tastes so much better than one you buy off a shelf.

"Honestly if you are a parent who struggles to get your children to eat vegetables if they help you pick out the vegetables and they grow them themselves, they are a lot more likely to eat them," said Moss.