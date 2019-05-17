Garth Brooks' Boise concert tickets sell out in less than an hour

Tickets for Garth Brooks’ Boise concert sold out in less than a hour Friday.

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and just before 11 a.m. a publicist with Varnell Enterprises said tickets had sold out.

Garth Brooks also retweeted the announcement by Bronco State Broncos on Twitter that said the tickets had all been snatched up. Brooks said in his tweet “HOLY COW BOISE! I’M STUNNED!”

KMVT is giving away six concert tickets. Barbie De Mello, of Jerome, is one winner who was announced during the morning show and the other winners will be announced during the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.