Garth Brooks adds second concert in Boise

After much public comment, and a call from the Idaho governor, Garth Brooks has added a second show for his Idaho fans.

A video posted on Gov. Brad Little Facebook page shows him asking Garth Brooks to play a second show while he is in Idaho.

Brooks has added to second show for Friday, July 19, after tickets sold out for his July 20 show in less than an hour.

This new show will be at 7 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.

Brooks is the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history and has not played in Boise for 20 years.