Garth Brooks coming to Boise's Albersons Stadium

The rumors, speculation and all the country music chat on Garth Brooks coming to Boise can be laid to rest.

It's now officially official.

For the first time in Boise in more than 20 years, and the first ever major concert event at Albertsons Stadium, Garth Brooks will play live in concert on Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale beginning on Friday, May 17.

Tickets will cost $94.95 after taxes and service fees. They'll be available for purchase on TicketMaster beginning on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.