Gary Eller visits Twin Falls Public Library, telling stories of Idaho women

People were tapping their feet and singing along with Gary Eller Thursday at the Twin Falls Public Library.

Gary Eller is a musician and songwriter who has spent his years researching parts of Idaho that are not very well known.

He creates booklets where he describes each person or event and then he performs them to music.

"I have a passion for songs about real events that actually happened," Eller said.

He says that he loves to tell the stories of Idaho through the people who have lived it.

On Thursday he focused on the strong women of early Idaho.

"In a song you typically have like 150 words and three minutes to tell a story," Eller said. "So, these interesting people you can't begin to scratch the surface there. I try to highlight some aspect of their lives, enough to generate interest, enough so these people in the audience will go and dig deeper, because I believe it's worth knowing where you came from."

Elelr says he has visited all of Idaho's libraries and museums doing his research, and he is always looking for more people that he can write songs about.

For more information, you can visit http://www.bonafidaho.com/idahosongs.htm