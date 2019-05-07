Gas leak in Twin Falls causes road closure

A gas leak in Twin Falls required the assistance of the Twin Falls Fire Department and the closure of South Blue Lakes road for several hours on Monday, according to a spokesperson for Intermountain Gas.

The spokesperson said the leak occurred during work on a dormant line, and impacted roughly 15 customers whose lines were shut in as the leak was repaired. According the spokesperson Intermountain Gas began re-lighting affected lines Monday night, and she asked any customers who were impacted by the leak, or are currently experiencing problems with their gas to give the company a call.

South Blue Lakes Blvd of Kimberly Road was reopened Monday night.

Intermountain Gas customer service phone number is 800-548-3679.