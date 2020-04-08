Gas prices are low, but that could mean trouble for small gas stations

While you likely aren't spending much on gas these days, when you do, you might be pleased.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price per gallon in Idaho is roughly $2.11.

Some parts of the state are seeing gas prices under $2 a gallon.

Officials say the demand is low right now and it's adjusting the price down.

The price of crude oil has also gone down, which is also lowering prices.

But with the stay-home order, gas sales have gone down, and some gas stations are seeing fewer people come in to buy things like a snack or drink, explained Lynch Oil owner Scott Lynch.

"It really comes down to small dealers, those mom and pop stations if you will," Lynch said. "They really count on having that sale, that volume at the gas pump to keep those doors open and those are the ones we're really concerned about, is making sure that they can stay alive during this crisis that we're all in.".

Lynch said their main priority is the employees at Mr. Gas locations are taking extra precautions when it comes the cleaning and sanitizing, and were even given a $2 an hour raise.

He also said they pride themselves in not having let go any workers during this time.