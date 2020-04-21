Gas prices drop as American oil trades at record low

On Monday, U.S. oil prices plunged, forcing average gas prices nationwide and throughout Idaho even lower this week.

Matthew Conde, Idaho's AAA spokesman, said the reason for this drop is because people are staying at home, so gas prices are going down, which then results in a decrease in crude oil prices.

Crude oil price in the U.S. is currently $17 per barrel, which is extremely low Conde said as it usually is $45-55 per barrel. It's nearly $50 cheaper than a year ago.

There are currently 262 million barrels in the U.S.

The Gem State's average pump price is $1.93 for regular, which is 57 cents less than a month ago and 98 cents less than a year ago.

"When people start getting back out there and start lifting some of these requirements to stay home, what we'll eventually see people are really making a move to drain that supply," Conde said. "If they start draining it very quickly, we could see a substantial spike in (gas) prices as a reaction to that."

Below is a list of gas prices across Idaho:

Boist - $1.92

Coeur d'Alene - $1.69

Franklin- $2.15

Idaho Falls - $1.84

Lewiston - $1.98

Pocatello - $1.95

Twin Falls - $2.02

Conde said, for now, the essential workers are the ones who currently reap the benefit and saving tremendously on gas.