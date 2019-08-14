Gas prices have declined steadily since Memorial Day

Gas prices in Idaho have gone down all summer long, according to the newest report from AAA.

The average price for gas prices is $2.87 which is .37 percent less than a year ago.

The reason for the steady decline in gas prices is because of the hyperactive regional refineries and steady gasoline stocks have been enough to keep summer travel demand at bay.

It's good news for those who drive a lot, or are planning on traveling for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

“Yeah, it's great news because demand has been consistently high for holidays, it's very unheard of to have gas prices, drop since Memorial Day, usually they keep climbing heading in to the summer, but what we've seen is that demand has held pretty steady, it has gone up but not in an unexpected way,” Matthew Conde said.

Even though the gas prices have gone down all summer, Idaho currently ranks 8th in the country for highest gas prices.