Burley gears up for Idaho Irrigation Show and Conference

Gearing up for the Idaho Irrigation Show and Conference (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
Updated: Thu 10:54 AM, Jan 16, 2020

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This years Idaho Irrigation Show and Conference will be held Thursday in Burley

The conference is completely free and people do not have to register. The conference is at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn and Convention Center between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The conference will showcase the latest information and equipment in the irrigation industry. Manufacturers, dealers, distributors of landscape and agricultural irrigation products will be displaying their latest services.

"Every year you find out the latest and greatest in irrigation technology and in the parts and pieces that make irrigation work. So we have that people will come and discover what the latest is, sometimes it's the same old some old, but other times it's just connecting with your dealer connecting with you manufacture," said Tondee Clark, the secretary of Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association.

She said one standout display will be Altenergy, a group that works with farmers on off-setting power expenses using solar energy.

 
