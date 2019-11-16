Gemstone holds Dawn of the Climb bouldering competition

Gemstone Climbing held their 3rd annual Dawn of Climb climbing competition Saturday, and with more than 90 people in attendance, they had an amazing turnout.

Gemstone is the first fully ADA accessible indoor climbing gym in the country. The event raised money for their United Way Gemstone campaign which will be donating proceeds to disabled and disadvantaged children.

Participants who won will be moving on to the regional competition, then national, and finally may be selected for the Olympic team.

"This particular event today was the last of the local comps in our region, and our region is a five-state region, including Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Western Colorado. So you were seeing kids from virtually everywhere except maybe Western Colorado," says Don Campbell, one of the founders and owners of Gemstone Climbing.

Gemstone's next competition will be taking place this April, when they will be holding their Take on Me rope climbing competition.