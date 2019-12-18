Georgia purge removes nearly 309,000 voter registrations

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attends a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Raffensperger told about 700 local officials who are preparing to rollout new voting machines statewide to expect more than 1 million additional voters at the polls in 2020 compared to the last presidential election in 2016. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Updated: Wed 3:50 PM, Dec 18, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia election officials have purged nearly 309,000 voter registrations from the state’s voting rolls this week.

That’s according to a list of cancelled registrations released by the secretary of state’s office on Wednesday.

A federal judge is set to hear arguments Thursday about whether some of those registrations should be reinstated.

The voting rights group Fair Fight Action is challenging the removal of people who ended up on the purge list for not voting in several election cycles.

The final list of purged registrations shows that nearly 118,000 people were removed for that type of inactivity.

