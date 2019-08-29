New app helps Twin Falls County Fair goers

If you are planning on going to the Twin Falls County Fair this week, the easiest thing to do is go onto their official website.

On the website, you can see the fair schedule, the vendors, buy tickets to the rodeo and the fair itself, as well as the concert on Sunday.

It is very user friendly, said the fair marketing manager. They used to have an app, but it didn't work as well as the website, so they got rid of it.

"We did have the fair app, we had the fair app a couple of years ago, and we made some changes," said Nancy Pitz, the marketing manager of the Twin Falls County Fair. "We went with a new website provider last year, website and ticketing provider, combination all in one, and it has all the information we wanted, it has the capability to be very mobile friendly with your mobile phone, and being able to scan right off of that with your ticket purchases."

The fair runs until Monday.